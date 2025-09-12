Margot Robbie calls out Louis Walsh on The Late Late Show for rejecting Colin Farrell’s Boyzone audition

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell will be the first guests on The Late Late Show when it returns following a summer break on Friday night.

Host Patrick Kielty sits down with the pair to talk about their upcoming film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

During their chat, Colin recalls how he once auditioned for Boyzone – singing Careless Whisper not once, but twice – only to be turned down by none other than Louis Walsh.

The Irish actor auditioned for the Irish pop group in the early 1990s, after he was scouted by Louis in a nightclub.

Colin was 17 at the time and made it to the final 10, but the other members, including Ronan Keating and Keith Duffy, were chosen instead.

The Dublin native explained: “I sang Careless Whisper twice. The second time was because they couldn’t believe how bad the first was… They were like, ‘Would you do that again, please?’ You know Louis Walsh, the manager of Boyzone?”

“I was in an Irish newspaper with the rest of the band, it was all happening, and then I got a call saying, ‘Sorry, man, you’re tone deaf’.

“That’s so awful,” Margot exclaimed, before Colin added, “But thank God, then I wouldn’t be sitting here with you, having done this and talking to Patrick!”

“That’s so mean of them to put you in the paper and then take it away,” the Australian actress continued.

“If I ever meet Louis, I’ve got words for him. I’ve got words,” she added.

Tune into The Late Late Show tonight at 21.35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player to watch their full interview.