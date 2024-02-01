Margot Robbie breaks her silence on Oscars snub

Margot Robbie has broken her silence on her recent Oscars snub.

The actress was failed to be nominated for an Academy Award her role in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, when the nominations were released last week.

This left fans fuming, with many believing the actress and Greta should have received a nod for their efforts.

At a special SAG screening of the box-office hit film, the Australian actress told the crowd: “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed.”

Referring to the nominations, Margot revealed: “Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is.”

“But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

Speaking of the film’s cultural impact, she said: “I just suspect it’s bigger than us.”

“It’s bigger than this movie, it’s bigger than our industry… Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the Best Picture nod.”

Barbie received eight nominations for this year’s Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera and Best Adapted Screenplay for Greta and her partner Noah Baumbach.

Barbie went on to become the highest-grossing film ever from a female filmmaker at the domestic box office, as well as the top-earning worldwide film of 2023, with nearly $1.5 billion to date.

Just last week, Ryan Gosling released a statement regarding Margot and Greta’s snubs.

In his statement to the US media, the Barbie star said: “I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,”

“And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honoured and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.”

“But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film.”

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.”

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history.”

“Their work should be recognised along with the other very deserving nominees,” he added.

“Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film,” he concluded.

A source told the Daily Mail: “He is ecstatic that he was honoured but it is bittersweet that his enjoyment can’t be shared with Greta and Margot in the next few months because they were snubbed.”

The source added that the father-of-two will perform his famous number I’m Just Ken during the ceremony but “may incorporate his feelings on Margot and Greta not getting nominated.”