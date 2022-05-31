Margaret Qualley confirms her engagement to Jack Antonoff

Margaret Qualley has confirmed her engagement to Jack Antonoff, after less than a year of dating.

After multiple outlets reported that the couple were engaged, the 27-year-old actress shared sweet snaps of her showing off her engagement ring as she embraced her new fiancé.

Margaret captioned the post: “Oh I love him!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margaret Qualley (@margaretqualley)

The Maid star, 27, and the Bleachers musician, 38, sparked engagement rumours earlier this month when Margaret was spotted wearing a diamond ring at the Cannes Film Festival.

The actress was in France for the premiere of her latest film Stars at Noon, in which she stars alongside Joe Alwyn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margaret Qualley (@margaretqualley)



Margaret and Jack began dating last summer, and were spotted kissing in New York City in August 2021.

They went public with their relationship earlier this year, making their debut as a couple at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March before attending the Critics’ Choice Awards together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margaret Qualley (@margaretqualley)