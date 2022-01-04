Maralee Nichols breaks her silence after paternity test confirms Tristan Thompson is the father of her baby

Maralee Nichols has broken her silence after a paternity test confirmed Tristan Thompson is the father of her baby.

The personal trainer sued the NBA player for child support, after insisting he’s the father of her son, who was born on December 1st, 2021.

While he admitted to having sex with Maralee, Tristan questioned whether he was really the father of her baby and requested a paternity test.

Earlier today, Tristan revealed the results of the test confirmed he was the baby’s father, and said he was “looking forward to amicably raising” his and Maralee’s son.

Maralee’s publicist has since told Page Six in a statement: “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby.”

“Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”

Maralee launched her paternity suit against Tristan on June 30 in Los Angeles, shortly after relocating from Texas.

In court documents, Tristan acknowledged that he had sex with Maralee at a hotel in Houston, Texas in March 2021.

It’s understood the Sacramento Kings player was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian at the time, as she threw him a 30th birthday party in March, and posted a sweet tribute to him online.

After confirming that he fathered a child with Maralee, Tristan issued a public apology to Khloe for causing her “heartache and humiliation”.

He wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Read his full statement below: