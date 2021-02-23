The singer and actress shared her pregnancy news back in September

Mandy Moore announces the birth of her first child

Mandy Moore has announced the birth of her first child with her husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The singer shared her pregnancy news back in September, revealing she was expecting a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old shared a sweet snap of her newborn, writing: “Gus is here 💙💙💙💙. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith.”

“He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents.”

“We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T.”

Mandy and Taylor tied the knot back in 2018, after a two-year relationship and a one-year engagement.

Mandy previously opened up about her husband and their plans to have children in an interview with Glamour, saying: “He makes me melt. I can imagine no better partner.”

“He’s going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today.”

“I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again.”