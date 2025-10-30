Man ‘removed’ from the audience of Joanne McNally gig after being caught in a sex act

Joanne McNally has revealed a man was recently removed from the audience at one of her gigs after he was caught “w**king”.

The popular comedian, who is currently in the middle of her Pinotphile tour, shared the news on her My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast with Vogue Williams.

“Something fantastic happened to me recently on tour,” she said. “I was gigging in York and when I came off stage I heard through the grapevine there was a man removed from the stalls for having a go of himself.”

Joanne joked: “Now obviously, I was thrilled. Because as we know, I am quite hostile, we’ve always said the shows are a little bit of a c**k block, and I find it does stand in the way of me romantically.

“So when I heard he was having a go of himself I was like ‘I’ve still got it’. What are the levels here, is he hot, is he single?”

Vogue then interjected: “He’s w***ing in public, why would you care if he’s hot or not?!”

Joanne continued to joke: “Vogue, do you know how hard it is for me in this industry?”

The Dublin native continued: “A woman messaged me after the show to say ‘there was a lad removed from the stalls for wanking’ and I said ‘I heard’, and she said ‘I have a video’ and I said ‘send it to me stat’.

“She sent me the video, and it wasn’t as complimentary as I thought it was going to be…”

“Firstly, he looked like he was asleep. I thought he was kind of risking a danger w*** because he couldn’t control himself…

“But it was more like he was bored, and was kind of self soothing. It was a rubbing. ”

“And then he was removed, and he just went… which I thought was also insulting,” Joanne said in jest. “Like fight for me? You know. I’m still on stage, you’re not even finished.”