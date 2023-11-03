Man denies plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby in court

Gavin Plumb has denied he plotted to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby.

The 36-year-old man was arrested by police who allegedly found “sinister messages” threatening to kidnap and “seriously harm” the TV presenter last month.

The security guard at the Pinnacles Shopping Centre in Essex, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in October and was accused of multiple offences – including soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Mr. Plumb was accused of allegedly contacting a ‘hitman’ in the US in order to carry out his plan against the British presenter.

According to The Sun, the man appeared in court on November 3rd and denied soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Mr. Plumb was found in possession of dangerous weapons and made a “restraint kit”. The publication also reported that the charge sheet said that Mr. Plumb encouraged the hitman to travel from the US to the UK.

Judge Mary Loram KC set a trial date of 24 June and remanded Mr Plumb in custody. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

The man has been in custody since his arrest after a police raid last month, which came shortly after the Metropolitan Police had been tipped off about the alleged plot.

Holly’s shock departure from This Morning came abruptly after the news of her alleged kidnap and murder plot aired.