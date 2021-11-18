Man City footballer Jack Grealish ‘secretly dating Amber Gill AND Emily Atack’

Jack Grealish has reportedly been secretly dating Love Island’s Amber Gill and I’m A Celeb star Emily Atack.

According to The Sun, Amber was left “heartbroken” after hearing the Man City player was also seeing Emily, and she reportedly told a friend: “I’d like to get in touch with Emily and find out if there was any crossover.”

A source explained: “Amber has been in contact with Jack for a while after they first got in touch online, and since then they’ve met up several times over the past few months at hotels, including one in Leeds.”

“She was clearly quite excited about it, she told her friends, but after the news about Jack and Emily came out recently the whole thing feels a lot less glamorous.”

“It was never a proper relationship, just a good time and some dates together, but now it feels as though he may have been in contact with a number of girls at once and that’s very disappointing for her. She really liked him,” the insider added.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, Amber said: “Any relationships that I’ve got going on or any dating gets ruined immediately by ‘Oh this is who she’s dating now.'”

“I’m like, ‘Hold on, what? Am I? I didn’t… I’m in a rel-, wait I’m heartbroken?’… And now you’ve just ruined my actual s*** going on so thank you, thank you so f***ing much,” she added with a laugh.

Last week, a source told The Sun that Jack and Emily had met up a number of times, including at Manchester’s five-star Lowry Hotel on October 18, ahead of City’s Champions League clash with Club Brugge.

They said: “Emily watched Jack in the Euros and thought he was fit. And for his part, Jack has been a fan of hers since she starred as Charlotte ‘Big Jugs’ Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners.”

“They started DMing on Instagram before swapping numbers, and taking it on to WhatsApp and FaceTime. Jack’s been calling her almost every day and has been pretty open about it.”

“They’ve become really good mates, are FaceTiming loads and he’s like a little puppy dog around her. It’s very sweet. They have a real laugh together.”

Jack has been in an on-again off-again relationship with Sasha Attwood for over a decade.

An insider said of Jack and Emily’s friendship: “Sasha has been rocked by news of Jack’s secret friendship. She had no idea. Jack has apologised to her for any upset caused, and they were due to meet to discuss their future. Jack is really confused.”

“On the one hand, he’s being advised to stay loyal to his childhood sweetheart for all sorts of reasons — commercial and otherwise. But on the other, he’s intoxicated by Emily’s company. He can’t seem to stay away from her.”

“Plus loads of his club mates have crushes on Emily too so they’re saying something different. Obviously there have been gags about Jack’s very own transfer deadline day.”

Goss.ie have contacted Jack, Amber and Emily’s reps for comment.