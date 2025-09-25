Man arrested after attempted break-in at Kellie Harrington’s home

Kellie Harrington has revealed a man who attempted to break into her home was caught and arrested by Gardaí.

Last week, the champion boxer issued a warning to people in her area to look out for a man who tried to break into the house she shares with her wife Mandy in Dublin 1.

The Olympian has since confirmed the suspect was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, she said: “The guards did catch [the suspect], he was in custody, due to go to court on Monday.

“I don’t really know what’s happened since then, but I’m safe, my neighbour’s safe, and the guy who was caught and arrested, hopefully he’s going to learn his lesson.

“Who knows? But hopefully he learns his lesson and he doesn’t do anything like that again.

“I will tell you something: when anything like that happens, it’ll leave you very nervy,” she confessed.

“Making sure the doors are locked and all of this craic; I hear something and I’m like ‘what’s that noise? Who’s that? Is there someone there?’ Checking the cameras…

“Oh god, it’s not a nice feeling and I don’t wish it on anybody.

“I’m just hoping that the person learns their lesson and they don’t do it again,” Kellie added.

Last Wednesday, Kellie took to Instagram to slam the “vermin” who tried to break into her home.

“The vermin never got into the house, and didn’t get anything out of the car,” she explained.

“We could see that he had company, possibly in a car, and they may have been driving around, just trying houses and trying cars in gardens. Anyone from around [Portland Row], just stick on your Ring doorbell, and have a little look and see if he’s there.”