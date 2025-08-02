Makeup artist Louise McDonnell ties the knot with partner Neil Mckay

Louise McDonnell has tied the knot with her partner Neil McKay in a lavish ceremony in Ireland.

The makeup artist, who got engaged to Neil in February 2024, shared a photo of her and her new husband on Instagram, and penned: “I love doing life with you… 01.08.25.”

The bride wore a stunning long white mermaid tail gown, along with an intricate lace veil with a flower pattern on the rim.

The groom on the other hand, opted for a classic black tuxedo while Louise also gripped a huge bouquet of white roses.

Neil popped the question while on the beach in Dubai, writing out the words “Will you marry me?” in lit candles.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Louise is overcome with emotion while a huge bunch of red roses before Neil gets down on one knee.

They then went on to share a romantic dinner for two together.