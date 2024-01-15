MAJOR twist sends Love Island: All Stars into ‘chaos’ ahead of tonight’s premiere

A major twist has reportedly sent Love Island: All Stars into “chaos.”

Last week, it was announced that fans would be able to get involved from the very first episode of the show, deciding who will pair up on day one, ahead of the contestants themselves.

UK viewers could vote from 8am on Thursday, January 11 and for free via the Love Island App, unfortunately those in the Republic of Ireland cannot vote.

This huge twist has now reportedly sent sparks flying on set.

A source told The Sun: “As we’ve seen before when the public choose the couplings, sometimes they get it really right – look at Tasha and Andrew, for example, who are still together now.”

“But this time round there were a few less than smiling faces – one coupling in particular is disastrous.”

“It meant sparks flew in more ways than one.”

“There’s a few pairings that show promise.”

Fans have now taken to their social media and expressed their fear that the twist will see ex’s Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish forced to couple up.

The pair famously coupled on the 2021 summer series, which eventually saw Liberty famously leave the Love Island villa just days before the final, after splitting from her boyfriend Jake.

Love Island boss Mike Green has since told the publication that he hopes to see the pair reignite their romance: “I secretly hope so, I think it would be good.”

“It would be good to see how they interact.”

“That’s what I’m excited to see, whether they pick up from where they left off. I don’t think they’ve seen each other.”

“So I’ll be interested to see that first chat.”

Check out the full confirmed line-up here for the show, which airs tonight on ITV and Virgin Media Two at 9pm.