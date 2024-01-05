Major change to Love Island: All Stars revealed ahead of new series

Love Island has reportedly axed its Aftersun spin-off show for the upcoming All Stars series.

According to The Sun, bosses have decided against airing the weekly programme, which is usually hosted live by Maya Jama in London on Sunday nights.

An insider said: “Bosses want the new series to feel and look really different from the regular series, and this time around, when islanders leave the villa, they will be greeted by host Maya Jama upon their exit who will grill them for all the goss fresh from the firepit.”

“It means Maya will have even more screentime which will thrill viewers, who can’t get enough of her, and also that there will be loads more reaction from the All-Stars the second they get dumped,” the source continued.

“This isn’t the end of Aftersun though, it will absolutely be back. The different with All Stars, however, is that it’s almost like a completely new show, so producers wanted that to be reflected in how the exit interviews are done too.”

Love Island: All Stars will see legendary Islanders from former series each attempt to find love once again as they crack on in a bid to couple up and avoid being dumped from the Island.

Relationships will be put to the test as bombshells enter and heads turn leaving some lovestruck hopefuls heartbroken in the ultimate quest for love.

As the couples explore their connections and attempt to win the hearts of each other and the nation, only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024.

When Love Island: All Stars was announced, Mike Spencer, Creative Director of Lifted Entertainment said: “It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX.

“It’s set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favourite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait!”

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ItvBe said: “After 10 ratings busting seasons of Love Island on ITV2, we’re delighted to be able to celebrate a decade of the number one dating show on television with the first ever series of Love Island: All Stars.”

“Set in our luxurious South African Villa, I know the audience will welcome back some of the most iconic UK Islanders, as they set out in pursuit of love all over again in a brand new version of our worldwide hit.”

While the lineup for Love Island: All Stars is yet to be announced, a host of former Islanders have already been linked to the new spin-off series.

Check out the full rumoured lineup here.

Love Island: All Stars will premiere on Monday, January 15th, at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media One.