Mairead Ronan opens up about her ‘rough’ battle with Covid-19

The presenter has admitted she has no idea how she contracted the virus

Mairead Ronan has opened up about her “rough” battle with Covid-19.

The TV presenter’s husband Louis and their two kids Bonnie and Eliza caught the virus back in January, but Mairead and her son Darragh tested negative at the time.

Weeks later, Mairead and her son contracted the virus, after they previously assumed they were immune.

Speaking on her Today FM show today after taking some time off work, the 40-year-old explained: “You may have noticed or not that I have been off for the last week and a half or so…”

“Now remember for all of January I had lived with three Covid patients. Louis, Eliza and Bonnie all got it in the early days of the New Year, but myself and Darragh didn’t and after numerous negative tests we presumed we were immune.”

“In fact, we thought it was quite possible that Darragh and I had had Covid before Covid was a thing because we were both sick in December 2019.”

“Well we were not immune because both Darragh and I caught Covid and we have absolutely no idea where we got it from.”

Explaining her symptoms, Mairead said: “I’m over the worst of it now, but it has been rough…”

“I had very high temperatures, I had earaches, really bad sore throat, and pains in my eyeballs – like I can’t describe how bad the pain in my eyeballs was. They were so sore and headaches were really awful too.”

Mairead then stressed that she has no idea where they contracted the virus, as they’ve been so careful throughout lockdown.

“Darragh is up in his room, he’s homeschooling through Zoom, he’s not playing any sport what so ever, he hasn’t seen a single friend from before Christmas,” she said.

“I have worked inside the Today FM building for just five days in all of 2021 and it is now the 23 of February, we don’t go to the supermarket any more we get everything delivered. So where was I?”

“I went to a petrol station and I had an eye test, they were the only two places I was. I had a mask on obviously in the petrol station, because you have to, and I had a mask on for the entire duration of the eye test.”

“So they’re the only two places I have been and yet Covid came back into my home it is incredibly frustrating and it was really awful,” she continued.

“Any time I see the ads on the TV or hear them on here I kind of get a little bit mad. You know the ones that say wear your mask, wash your hands, I’m like, ‘I’m doing that.'”

“As a family, we have been so careful since this landed in Ireland last March and I thought, ‘There’s no way this will get into my house,’ but it did and it got into my house twice so once wasn’t good enough it got in again.”