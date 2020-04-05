Mairead Ronan celebrates 40th birthday in a very unique way – during isolation

The mum-of-three made sure to celebrate the milestone

Mairead Ronan celebrated her 40th birthday in a very unique way this year.

Given that the entire country is still in isolation amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the mum-of-three had very limited options.

Instead of letting the milestone slip by without a celebration, the Dancing With The Stars winner enjoyed a party on video app Zoom – with friends from all over the world.

Mairead’s bestie shared a screenshot of the online party on Twitter, writing: “So today was my best friend Mairead’s 40th.

“It didn’t go as planned. But she was with her wonderful family, safe & had close friends & family on call even from Singapore.

“Once it’s safe we are going to party big time…the little things are the big things,” she added.

It comes after Amy Huberman revealed how she spent her 41st birthday.

