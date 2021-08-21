Maia Dunphy reveals her mother is battling cancer: ‘It’s been a very rough few months’

The TV presenter has opened up about her mother's battle for the first time

Maia Dunphy has revealed her “stoic” mother Helen is battling cancer.

The broadcaster’s mum was diagnosed with cancer back in January, and Maia has admitted it’s been a “very rough few months”.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1, the 45-year-old said: “It’s been a rough year because – I haven’t said this publicly – but my mum was diagnosed with cancer back in January.”

“It’s been a very rough few months and she’s just had a big operation this week. Thanks to everyone in St Vincent’s Hospital.”

“The thing about big major surgeries is it’s all about it going according to plan with no curveballs, and it did,” she continued.

“My mum is a warrior and she is so stoic and so positive.”

Maia said she decided to open up about her mother’s cancer battle after she “blindsided” by a message from someone on Instagram.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time with my parents over the last few months because my mum’s been so unwell,” she explained.

“I put pictures up on Instagram – I never show Tom’s face – but of him and his grandad walking to the playground..”

“So lots of my dad because my mum doesn’t feel like she’s looking her best so she hasn’t wanted me to put pictures up.”

“This one guy messaged me and I could tell he wasn’t being in any way nasty, not intentionally, but he said, ‘You only seem to put up pictures with your dad and your son. Do you not get on with your mum at all?'”

“It cut me to the bone because nobody knew she was sick and I hadn’t told anybody she was sick. We’re quite private.”

Maia continued: “But I said to her this week, ‘Can I tell people?’ And she said, ‘Oh sure you can tell people now’, she said, ‘I’m going to get back on my feet soon’.”