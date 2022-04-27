Madonna ‘splits from 28-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams after three years of dating’

Madonna has reportedly split from her 28-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, after three years of dating.

The 63-year-old started dating her back-up dancer beau back in 2019, and the couple reportedly called it quits on their relationship earlier this year.

A source told The Sun: “Madonna has thrown herself into a busy social life and has been seeing her friends and family after the split. She has a packed schedule, working on her upcoming biopic, new music and looking after her family.”

The insider continued: “Things have been on and off with Ahlamalik for a while. There’s a lot of love but for now they have decided to separate.”

“They are still on good terms and there are no hard feelings but they are at different places with their lives. They spent months together on tour and in lockdown, but now he has moved out of her home.”

“With them both working on other things, it was hard to keep their romance alight.”

Ahlamalik first met Madonna while dancing on her Rebel Heart tour in 2015.

His father Drue previously defended the couple’s 29-year age gap, telling TMZ: “Love has no age. My son is livin’ la vida loca, and I’m just happy for him.”