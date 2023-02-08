Madonna slams ‘ageist’ comments about her appearance following the 2023 Grammys

Madonna has slammed “ageist” comments about her appearance, following the 2023 Grammys.

The 64-year-old took the stage at Sunday night’s awards show to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith for their ‘Unholy’ performance.

Viewers took to Twitter after the singer’s appearance to comment on her “new face” and now, Madonna has hit back.

Me attempting to ignore the fact that Madonna has a whole new face. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ZsNJzfRNdK

Taking to Instagram late last night, she wrote: “It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys.”

“I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans- woman performing at the Grammys— a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!! ♥️”

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Madonna continued: “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in.”

“A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous. I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start.”

“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.”

The Like A Prayer singer concluded the post by writing: “In the words of Beyonce ‘You-won’t break my soul’.”

“I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life.”

“Bow down bitches! 💃🏼🪩🎤💄🎼👠”