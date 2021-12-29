Made In Chelsea’s Ollie Locke shares heartache as surrogate miscarries at six weeks

Ollie Locke has revealed his surrogate has miscarried at six weeks.

The Made in Chelsea star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the heartbreaking news, writing: “This is the last thing I want to be writing, but this is sadly a part of our journey.”

“In early November our life changed in the most extraordinary and wonderful way, those two perfect lines shone through a pregnancy test telling us we were pregnant and [my husband] Gareth, myself, our surrogate and our families were all ecstatic.”

“After a difficult year, a little bean growing inside the best person you could ever imagine was the most wonderful early Christmas present we could ever have imagined. Through the course of nature, at 6 weeks and 2 days it stopped growing and had gone.”

“This is not going to be the end of the road, in fact we have some wonderful plans and we continue to move forward towards the remarkable gift of fatherhood. All of your support has been amazing and I have read every DM you have sent and thank you for being so kind to Gareth, myself and our heavenly surrogate!”

“With the greatest sadness we will always continue to look towards a silver lining, which is the shining beacon of a community that we have found who are all going through the same journey as us, trying to have the family they so wish and deserve. Your support has been remarkable!”

He continued: “As we move forward I will promise I will do everything in my power to try and bring attention to help in changing the British laws to make it easier for people desperately trying to have a family!”

“The rules which haven’t been reassessed in over 30 years are wildly unfair, currently firmly against gay equality and beyond archaic. Why would any government grant equal marriage, but make it so heartbreakingly difficult and frighteningly expensive to have a family, I will do everything in my power to open up the conversation of a modernisation in legislation change!”

“I love you all and let’s hope 2022 is a year that we all deserve, with such enormously loved babies brought into this world!”

Ollie concluded the post by writing: “Myself and Gareth decided with great support and love from Channel 4 and Monkey Kingdom to play last nights final scene as we feel this is a part of our journey which we will continue to share with you, all whist sending love and strength to those going through this at the same time.”

“All our love in the world O&G x”

Ollie and Gareth, who started dating in 2018, got married at London’s Natural History Museum last year in front of 13 guests.

Sending so much love to Ollie and Gareth at this time #MadeInChelsea — Made in Chelsea (@E4Chelsea) December 27, 2021