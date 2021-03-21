Made In Chelsea’s Ollie Locke and husband Gareth set to become fathers via surrogacy

Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth have revealed they are set to become fathers via surrogacy.

The couple tied the knot in 2020, after getting engaged two years prior.

Taking to Instagram, Made In Chelsea star Ollie shared a sweet Disney illustration of Prince Charming from Cinderella and Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid cradling a baby.

The 33-year-old captioned the post: “So I think it might be the time to tell you all! Gareth and I are very much on our surrogacy journey to become fathers.”

“We are very nearly there, with the help of the best person we could ever ask for! (you know who you are, our heavenly surrogate)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ollie Locke-Locke (@ollielockeworld)

“After many months of planning, legal formalities (I can’t believe it has been so difficult) and building the next stage to our home, we will soon be travelling to America (as soon as we can, sadly fertility is not essential travel!!) With our surrogate and hopefully become pregnant.”

“Whatever happens and through the ups and downs, we are going to take you all on our journey… Through my own social media, Made In Chelsea and (I’m sure) other TV platforms we will all go through this together and we couldn’t be more excited to become parents. @garethplocke Xx.”

Taking to the comment section, Emily Atack wrote: “Best. News. EVER ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

TOWIE star Lydia Bright commented: “This is such beautiful news I am crying 😢 so happy for you ❤️”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ollie Locke-Locke (@ollielockeworld)