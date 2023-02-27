Made In Chelsea’s Ollie Locke and husband Gareth expecting twins via surrogate after devastating miscarriages

Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth have announced they’re expecting twins via surrogate.

The couple shared the heartwarming news on Instagram by posting a video documenting their surrogate’s pregnancy so far.

Ollie captioned the post: “We are beyond delighted to finally be able to share the news that we are expecting twin baby Locke-Locke’s into the world this summer!”

“You have all been so wonderful throughout the last 3 years of us trying to have a family and we promise to share every step of this adventure with you all.”

“For all those on their own journey to become parents we are with you and sending all the baby dust your way!”

“Thank you to our sensational surrogate @bex7ward for being the most incredible human, the love we have for you and your family is just another level! Xx.”

The news comes after the couple revealed their surrogate had suffered a miscarriage in December.

They also experienced another pregnancy loss in 2021 during their first round of fertility treatment.

Ollie and Gareth, who started dating in 2018, got married at London’s Natural History Museum in 2020 in front of 13 guests.