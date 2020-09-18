Made In Chelsea’s Nicola Hughes announces engagement to Charlie Tupper

The Dublin native took to Instagram to share the news

Nicola Hughes has announced her engagement to Charlie Tupper.

The former Made In Chelsea star took to Instagram to share the exciting news, showing off her stunning ring.

“Without a doubt 💍” she wrote alongside the photo, while Charlie wrote: “You had me at hello”.

The Sandyford native was a regular on E4 reality series while she was dating main cast member Alex Mytton – who she dated for two years before splitting in 2016.

Following the former couples split, Alex introduced Nicola to her now fiancé – with the former reality star previously gushing about her relationship with Charlie.

“Charlie isn’t in the reality world. He’s a very normal guy. He has a recruitment company in the city. He’s a lovely guy,” Nicola told the Herald at the time.

“We’ve been going out for nearly nine months now, I think. We met through Alex. I was dating him after Alex and then we stopped for a while, but now we’ve started again. It’s very nice.”

