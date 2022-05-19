Made In Chelsea’s Maeva D’Ascanio ‘engaged to James Taylor’ – weeks after he turned down her proposal

Made In Chelsea stars Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor are reportedly engaged.

According to MailOnline, the 27-year-old popped the question during a romantic trip to Rome last month, just weeks after he turned down her proposal on the E4 reality show.

A source close to the couple said: “This is everything Maeva has ever wanted.”

“She has dreamed of being proposed to since she was a young girl and finally it became a reality last month when James asked her to marry him in Rome.”

“Marriage is the ultimate commitment, now they’re engaged Maeva feels reassured and excited about their future, and anything that’s happened before can be forgiven.”

Goss.ie has contacted Maeva’s rep for a comment.

The news may come as a surprise to fans, as on Monday night’s episode of Made In Chelsea, James admitted to kissing another girl behind Maeva’s back.

The 27-year-old confessed: “I disrespected our relationship that night, I disrespected you, I threw everything away for a drunken night and I hate myself for it.”

Maeva was heartbroken over the betrayal, and told James: “You were the man, you were the dad of my kids, I wanted to be with you for the rest of my life.”

Despite the dramatic scenes, a source said the 30-year-old forgave James for cheating, and they have since put the past behind them.

During the current season of Made In Chelsea, Maeva was also left red faced after James rejected her marriage proposal.

After years of waiting for James to get down on one knee, the French beauty decided to take matters into her own hands and propose to him herself.

However, Maeve was left humiliated when James said: “I can’t say yes, this is silly.”

“Never in a million years would I let you propose to me. Why did you think that was a good idea?”

The couple started dating in 2019, after Maeva split from fellow Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire.