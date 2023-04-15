Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing shares first official photos of wedding to Sophie Habboo

Jamie Laing has shared the first official photos of his wedding to Sophie Habboo.

The Made in Chelsea stars tied the knot at a registry office in Chelsea on Friday, ahead of their wedding in Seville, Spain in May.

Sharing some stunning photos from their special day via Instagram, Jamie wrote: “We got married!! England Wedding done now bring on Spain!! 💍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Laing (@jamielaing)

Sharing a sweet tribute to his new wife on Friday, Jamie tweeted: “Life begins today”.

Sophie looked elegant in a satin Vivienne Westwood midi dress, and completed the look with a bow veil and a white rectangular clutch, which read ‘wifey for lifey’.

Meanwhile Jamie donned a dapper navy suit and white shirt.

Sophie and Jamie enjoyed their post-wedding lunch at Stanley’s restaurant in Chelsea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Jamie and Sophie have been dating since April 2019.

The couple got engaged in December 2021.

Sharing the news at the time, Jamie wrote: “I couldn’t think of anything better than spending the rest of my life with you @habboosophie 💍❤️🥺.”

Sophie added: “WE ARE GETTING MARRIED!!!!!!!!!!!! I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you @jamielaing ❤️❤️❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Laing (@jamielaing)