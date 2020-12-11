Made In Chelsea stars share footage from their ‘secret wedding’

The couple tied the knot last month before the UK went into lockdown

Next week’s episode of Made In Chelsea will document Ollie and Gareth Locke’s secret wedding, which took place last month.

On November 4th, the couple tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in London, and Ollie’s co-star Binky Felstead acted as a bridesmaid.

Ollie and Gareth decided to move their wedding forward, so they could get married before the UK went into lockdown on November 5th.

Sharing a teaser clip for next week’s episode on Instagram, Ollie wrote: “When they thought it was all over, we organised a secret wedding in just 24 hours in the most beautiful way you could imagine!! And your all invited, The first Made In Chelsea wedding Monday night 9pm on E4!! Xxx #MadeInChelseaTheWedding.”

In the teaser clip, Ollie and Gareth are seen talking to their co-stars Sophie Hermann and Liv Bentley.

Ollie says: “Gareth and I are super stressed. This is the third time we’ve had to cancel a wedding.”

The couple then reveal they’re going to get married “three hours before the lockdown”, and Gareth says: “We’ve got to pull it out of the bag in 24 hours!”

The teaser trailer also shows snippets of their night time wedding, which took place at London’s Natural History Museum with just 15 people in attendance.

Made in Chelsea: The Wedding airs on Monday, December 14th, at 9pm on E4.