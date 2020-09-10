Made In Chelsea stars Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott split after 16 months together

Made In Chelsea stars Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott split after 16...

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have called it quits, after 16 months together.

According to MailOnline, the couple split last month – just weeks after they returned from a romantic trip to Mykonos.

A source said: “Zara and Sam split towards the end of last month.”

“They had been arguing a lot since moving in together as a result of lockdown and things just built up between them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara McDermott (@zara_mcdermott) on Jul 30, 2020 at 9:44am PDT

“Zara has moved back to her parents’ house in Essex where she’s taking some time for herself, she really loved Sam so this hasn’t been easy for her.”

“Sam has gone away to have a break from it all and clear his head away from Zara and social media,” the insider added.

Sam and Zara made their debut as a couple in May 2019, four months after Zara split from her Love Island co-star Adam Collard.

After she started dating Sam, Zara joined the cast of Made In Chelsea last year – and viewers watched the couple regularly argue over Sam’s friendship with his ex-girlfriend and co-star Tiffany Watson.

