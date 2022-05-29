Made In Chelsea stars Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor expecting first child together

Made In Chelsea stars Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who got engaged earlier this month, shared the exciting news with HELLO! Magazine.

Maeva said: “All my dreams are coming true at the same time. I still don’t believe it! It’s all amazing – I just want to enjoy it all as much as I can.”

James added: “We are more excited every day. My dad told me that when he had his first child, he never thought he could love something so much. And I’m starting to get an inkling of that feeling as this baby growing in Maeva’s tummy is pretty special.”

Speaking about their engagement, the reality star said: “It feels like I have everything I have ever wanted – it’s that secure feeling that this is my woman, forever.”

Maeva told the magazine: “I feel protected – being engaged to the man of my dreams is amazing. It’s a different love, it’s stronger, it’s deeper. I feel safe.”

The couple started dating in 2019, after Maeva split from fellow Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire.

They got engaged while in Rome earlier this month, weeks after James turned down Maeve’s proposal on Made In Chelsea.

James said: “I can’t say yes, this is silly. Never in a million years would I let you propose to me. Why did you think that was a good idea?”