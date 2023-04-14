Made in Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo are married

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo are married!

The couple wed at the Chelsea Registry office on Friday.

In photos published by MailOnline, Sophie looked stunning in a satin Vivienne Westwood midi dress, and completed the look with a bow veil and a white rectangular clutch.

Sophie’s clutch read ‘wifey for lifey’.

Meanwhile Jamie donned a dapper navy suit and white shirt.

Sophie and Jamie enjoyed their post-wedding lunch at Stanley’s in Chelsea.

The couple will exchange vows once again at a ceremony in Seville, Spain on May 19.

Jamie and Sophie have been dating since April 2019.

The couple got engaged in December 2021.

Sharing the news at the time, Jamie wrote: “I couldn’t think of anything better than spending the rest of my life with you @habboosophie 💍❤️🥺.”

Sophie added: “WE ARE GETTING MARRIED!!!!!!!!!!!! I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you @jamielaing ❤️❤️❤️.”

