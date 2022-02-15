Made In Chelsea stars Emily Blackwell and Harvey Armstrong ‘split’ after almost two years together

Emily Blackwell and Harvey Armstrong have reportedly split, after almost two years of dating.

According to the MailOnline, the couple recently parted ways and their breakup will play out in the next season of Made In Chelsea.

A source told the outlet: “Emily and Harvey’s relationship broke down at the end of last year.”

“They had been experiencing problems for some time after realising they want different things and aren’t on the same page for the future.”

“Emily was devastated by the way Harvey treated her during filming for the last series of Made In Chelsea – he acted disrespectfully, and she struggled to trust him after his behaviour changed.”

“Their breakup is going to play out on the new series, which was difficult for them both to film.”

The pair have noticeably unfollowed each other on social media, and haven’t shared a photo together since the end of December.

Emily, 26, and Harvey, also 26, caused a stir when they started dating in 2020 as he’s the ex-boyfriend of her close friend Sophie Habboo.

However, the pair have since made amends, and Sophie is now happily engaged to Jamie Laing.

