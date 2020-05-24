They allegedly had a boozy bash and flouted government rules

Made In Chelsea stars accused of breaking lockdown rules for late-night party

Model and reality star Lottie Moss has been accused of attending a “boozy bash” in London during lockdown.

The 22-year-old reportedly attended a party that was hosted by her Made in Chelsea co-star Jamie Laing and his girlfriend Sophie Habboo.

The trio were also joined by Emily Blackwell and influencer Bethany Moore which happened on Wednesday night and went on until the early hours of the morning.

According to The Sun, neighbours complained because of the “noise” coming from the property.

“The group has really struggled being cooped up in lockdown,” a source told the Sun.

“A low-key gathering at Jamie and Habs’ house got a bit out of hand with lots of booze and music.”

In Instagram Stories Lottie and Bethany were seen posing together, while Jamie could be seen in the background.

The reality stars all flouted the UK’s strict lockdown rules, which are in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, over 36,000 people have died from the virus to date.

The alleged party news comes just days after Jamie was seen meeting up with pal and MIC alumni Alex Mytton.

The pair had been seen standing much closer that two metres apart, and went on a bike ride.

Currently in the UK , residents are allowed to meet with one person outside of their household but it must be outdoors and they must remain at least two metres apart.

