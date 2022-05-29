Made In Chelsea star Tiffany Watson marries footballer Cameron McGeehan

Made In Chelsea star Tiffany Watson has married her footballer beau Cameron McGeehan.

The couple, who got engaged last October, tied the knot in front of friends and family on Saturday.

Tiffany’s sister Lucy Watson and MIC co-stars Sophie Haboo, Melissa Tattam and Jamie Laing have all shared photos from the couple’s big day to Instagram, but the newly weds are yet to share an official wedding snap.

Tiffany and Cameron have been dating since 2020, and the couple officially confirmed their romance in September 2020.

Cameron, who plays for Belgian team KV Oostende, proposed to Tiffany during a romantic trip to Paris last year.

Sharing the news on Instagram at the time, Tiffany wrote: “16.10.21 My Fiancé 😭❤️🇫🇷✨ Thank you @cameronmcgeehan for planning the best day of my life and for making me feel like the luckiest and happiest girl ever. I love you 🌹”