Made In Chelsea star Sam Vanderpump reveals end-stage liver disease diagnosis

Made In Chelsea star Sam Vanderpump has revealed he has been diagnosed with end-stage liver disease.

The 28-year-old, who is the nephew of Lisa Vanderpump was born with two rare conditions, congenital hepatic fibrosis of the liver and polycystic kidney disease.

In a recent episode of Made In Chelsea, the entrepreneur revealed he has been given the life expectancy of four to five years unless he can get a liver transplant.

Speaking to his co-star Ollie Locke, Sam confessed: “There is no hope of my liver getting better and he said I wouldn’t be having this call with you if I thought you could make it through the next four or five years. They’re sending me for liver transplant assessment, so yeah.”

He was asked about how he is feeling now, and said: “The way I look at it is I’m healthy now, hopefully I will remain healthy all the way up until I’ll get a call and go in for surgery, and then I wake up and I’ll be healthier.”

Although diagnosed with prior liver and kidney conditions, his health took a turn for the worse in December 2024, when he fell sick with the flu.

Before being diagnosed with sepsis, he had a terrible asthma attack and weeks of flu-like symptoms.

His organs stopped working correctly, and he confessed he thought he was going to die.

Thankfully, the reality star recovered and was discharged in time for Christmas, but now awaits on the organ transplant list.

In September, Sam announced he was expecting his first child with his fiancée Alice Yaxley.

The couple, who got engaged in March, confirmed the news to the Daily Mail.

The pregnancy came as a surprise, especially for Alice – who lives with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

At the time, Sam and Alice had been together for just over a year, having met in July 2024 during the Euro final between Spain and England.

Eight months later, they got engaged – a whirlwind romance that raised eyebrows among some of their Chelsea co-stars.

“It was definitely a surprise. I had missed a period, but I have polycystic ovaries, so it wasn’t a shock to have missed a period,” Alice recalled.

“But I did a test to be safe, and I wasn’t expecting anything, but it was positive. It was a big shock, we looked at each other and thought, wow, this is big but everything else in our lives was so right.”

“We knew we were obviously going to be together and there is never perfect timing, so we are changing the plan around,” she added.

“I thought there’s a chance in the future that maybe I wouldn’t be able to have children so in a way it was a relief too because this shows that I can.”

Sam, whose aunt is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, added: “We are having a boy. The pregnancy was so unexpected we didn’t want any more surprises, so we took a blood test to find out.”

The couple also confessed they were nervous to break the news to Alice’s father, but his reaction turned out to be the most enthusiastic of all.

“We were terrified to tell Alice’s dad, but he was probably the happiest,” Sam admitted.

“I always knew my mum was dying to become a grandmother and her reaction was so good.”