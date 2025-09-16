Made In Chelsea star Sam Vanderpump expecting first child with fiancée Alice Yaxley

Made In Chelsea star Sam Vanderpump and his fiancée Alice Yaxley are expecting their first child.

The couple, who got engaged in March, confirmed the news to the Daily Mail.

Alice is four months pregnant, and the pair have already filmed scenes sharing the news with their Made In Chelsea castmates for the upcoming season of the E4 reality show.

The pregnancy came as a surprise, especially for Alice – who lives with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Because of the unexpected nature of the news, they chose to learn the baby’s sex early to feel more prepared for what lies ahead.

Sam and Alice have been together for just over a year, having met in July 2024 during the Euro final between Spain and England.

Eight months later, they got engaged – a whirlwind romance that raised eyebrows among some of their Chelsea co-stars.

“It was definitely a surprise. I had missed a period, but I have polycystic ovaries, so it wasn’t a shock to have missed a period,” Alice recalled.

“But I did a test to be safe, and I wasn’t expecting anything, but it was positive. It was a big shock, we looked at each other and thought, wow, this is big but everything else in our lives was so right.

“We knew we were obviously going to be together and there is never perfect timing, so we are changing the plan around.

“I thought there’s a chance in the future that maybe I wouldn’t be able to have children so in a way it was a relief too because this shows that I can.”

Sam, whose aunt is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, added: “We are having a boy. The pregnancy was so unexpected we didn’t want any more surprises, so we took a blood test to find out.”

The couple also confessed they were nervous to break the news to Alice’s father, but his reaction turned out to be the most enthusiastic of all.

“We were terrified to tell Alice’s dad, but he was probably the happiest,” Sam admitted.

“I always knew my mum was dying to become a grandmother and her reaction was so good.”

The couple’s pregnancy announcement will be featured in the upcoming season of Made In Chelsea.

“We are revealing our pregnancy on the upcoming Made In Chelsea. On the show we tell our friends and in classic Chelsea style, everyone else found out.”

As for baby names, Sam has already made a unique choice – one with deep family roots and a special meaning.

Sam’s father, DJ and businessman Mark Vanderpump, tragically died by suicide in 2018. Since then, Sam has grown closer to his aunt Lisa Vanderpump, who became a pillar of strength during a difficult time.

“We have a name, it’s Marmaduke,” he revealed.

“My dad is no longer with us, but he always wanted to call my brother ‘Duke’ because he believed my brother would one day become Prime Minister, Duke Vanderpump. I really love the name.

“My mum didn’t like it, so my brother was named Jack. My dad still had the last laugh by giving him the middle name Daniels. I think Marmaduke is fantastic, and we’ll call him Duke for short.

“There’s a great Downton Abbey scene where Maggie Smith and her daughter discuss a man named Marmaduke, which made us love it even more.”

In preparation for their growing family, Sam and Alice are upgrading their living space, but they’re staying in the heart of Chelsea.

“We’re in the process of moving flat at the moment,” Sam shared.

“We’re moving into an apartment double the size. We’re currently just off the King’s Road and moving down to Drayton Gardens.”

Lisa Vanderpump, known globally for RHOBH and Vanderpump Rules, has been a consistent support to Sam, especially since the loss of his father.

“My aunt has been amazing, she really, really has,” Sam said.

“Since my dad passed away seven years ago, she really stepped up, she has been there and became an amazing support network for me and my brother.

“Over the last year and a half since Alice has been around, I have become even closer to my aunt because she gets on so well with Alice.

“She has invited Alice to stay with her in Vegas, in LA, she has invited Alice onto set with her, they get on so well. She has even nicknamed Alice, Ally.”

Lisa is also determined to attend the couple’s wedding, which will be split into two celebrations – one intimate and one grand.

“Before she left, she told me to let her know when the wedding will be so she can be there,” Sam said.

“The plan is to get married in 2027 and really enjoy our engagement. We still plan to have a big wedding then and it will be a nearly 200 people wedding.

“But there’s a potentiality that we will do a smaller, very low-key, intimate wedding at the end of this year so when Alice gives birth, she has my last name, and we are a family.

“Our wedding will be in the UK but if my aunt had her way we would be getting married in Vegas, for us that’s probably not what we want.”

While the couple are open to documenting their pregnancy journey on Made In Chelsea, Alice has drawn a clear boundary when it comes to giving birth on camera.

“No, we won’t be sharing the birth. But this series there’s a lot of raw scenes for us,” Alice said.

“I came on Made In Chelsea to show context of Sam’s life and I didn’t really connect with people straight away or understand how it worked. I was thrown into the deep end with things that looking back I wasn’t happy with.

“But with this series, people will see we’re very wholesome, and I am finding it a lot better now after making solid friendships. Some people were very hostile the first time around.”