Made In Chelsea star quits the series AGAIN – after return left her feeling ‘deflated’

The reality star said filming the current season "didn't feel right"

Made In Chelsea star quits the series AGAIN – after return left...

Louise Thompson has quit Made In Chelsea once again, after her return to the series left her feeling “deflated”.

The 30-year-old quit the E4 series in 2019 after eight years on the show, but returned to film some cameo scenes for the show’s current season earlier this year.

However Louise’s return to the show “didn’t feel right”, and she’s ruled out returning to the show ever again.

Speaking to MailOnline, Louise said: “I love reality TV, but with Made in Chelsea when I’m not in it I imagine it’s this big thing, but when I want back I actually felt deflated afterwards.”

“I left because Sam, Ryan and I decided it just didn’t suit us anymore and Sam went through a really rough time and we wanted a bit of a break.”

“Then since leaving I have learnt a lot and have really enjoyed not being on the show,” Louise explained.

“This series I did three setups and I don’t actually know how I feel about it… It didn’t feel right. It’s hard to do something half-hearted and sort of dip your toe in; it’s not really for me.”

“If I’m going to do something I’m going to do it properly and being on the side lines, I’m going to be honest it doesn’t make me feel very good,” she explained.

“It’s a great show but it’s very time consuming. I don’t know anyone now and everyone’s sort of moved on.”

Louise announced she was leaving Made in Chelsea last year, one day after her brother Sam quit the series.

Sam quit the show after his long-time friend Jamie Laing started dating his ex-girlfriend Sophie Habboo.

However, Sam has since returned to the show, alongside his new girlfriend Zara MacDermott – who rose to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island.