Made In Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock marries Emma Louise Connolly in secret ceremony

Oliver Proudlock has revealed he married his fiancée Emma Louise Connolly in secret last year.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the Made In Chelsea star told fans that they tied the knot on December 15.

Sharing photos from their big day, the 29-year-old simply captioned the post: “Love wins! 15/12/20.”

They also asked press outlets that reuse their wedding images to donate on their behalf to The Felix Project, an organisation that saves surplus food from suppliers and redistributes it to charities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oliver Proudlock (@proudlock)

The couple postponed their wedding three times last year, before they eventually decided to exchange vows in December, with just 15 people in attendance.

According to Tatler magazine, they tied the knot at St Albans Church in Fulham, over two years after Proudlock proposed to the model and influencer.

Emma, 29, stunned on the day in a bespoke Pronovias Atelier gown, which was paired with a long flowing veil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EMMA LOU (@emmalouiseconnolly)

They originally planned to wed in front of 200 guests at Cowdray Park in West Sussex, but their plans were scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Proudlock said: “We are married and that was the most important thing to us.”

“Our honeymoon was slightly unusual as we spent it at home isolating with Emma-Lou’s mum and dad.”

“Hopefully later in the year we might be able to celebrate with our other friends and family. It will be great to be able to dance and hug – I’m probably going to have to order triple the amount of alcohol!”

As per the couple’s request, Goss.ie has made a donation to The Felix Project.