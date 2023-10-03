Made In Chelsea star joins Dancing On Ice line-up

Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire has joined the Dancing On Ice line-up.

The 27-year-old joined the cast of the popular reality star back in 2018.

Miles is the sixth celebrity to be announced for Dancing On Ice, joining the previously announced Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE, World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt and Love Island star Amber Davies.

Dancing on Ice, created and produced by Lifted Entertainment, returns to ITV1, STV and ITVX in 2024 with a new cast.

Twelve celebrities prepare to embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home.

Back for a sparkling new series, the greatest show on ice promises more glitz, glamour and show stopping performances as the celebrities brave it all to learn this dangerous discipline. But who has what it takes to master the skill and steps and lift the trophy at the end of the series?