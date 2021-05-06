Home Top Story Made In Chelsea star confirms departure from the show after 10 years

Made In Chelsea star confirms departure from the show after 10 years

The reality star joined the series back in 2011

By
Grace Flannery
-
SHARE

Jamie Laing has confirmed he’s quit Made In Chelsea after 10 years on the show.

The reality star joined the popular E4 series back in 2011, and has remained a big part of the show ever since.

Speaking to MailOnline about his decision, the 32-year-old said: “It was an amazing experience and I loved it and I have a huge amount of respect for everyone that creates that show but for the moment I am stepping back from it.”

instagram

He continued: “It’s a classic statement but I am stepping back 100 per cent. I love that show but also I’m 32.”

“With a reality show you’ve got to really throw yourself into it and whatever I do I want to do it to my best ability and put my all into it and at the moment I can’t do that and I have other things I need to do.”

“I would just be on the side and truthfully I don’t enjoy doing that, I want to be in the thick of things and I can’t do that with Chelsea at the minute so for me there isn’t a reason to do it.”

“I am so all or nothing and I hate doing things halfheartedly. I got to hang out with my best friends and film and I don’t regret any of it. We were so lucky in so many ways.”

Jamie’s girlfriend and former co-star Sophie Habboo is still a part of the current series, and will remain in the cast.

Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR