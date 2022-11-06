Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead announces she’s expecting her third child

Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead has announced she’s expecting her third child.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to share the exciting news with her 1.4 million followers.

Alongside a video of her out for a walk with her two children and her husband Max Fredrik Darnton, Binky wrote: “Imagine thinking you’re nearing the ‘oh so quiet’ phase again…. Taurus baby coming in hot 💥 🐂.”

Binky is already mum to a four-year-old daughter named India, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Joshua Patterson, and a 17-month-old son named Wolfie who she shares with Max.

Binky and Max tied the knot in front of a small group of family and friends at Chelsea Old Town Hall in July last year.

They had another wedding celebration in July this year.