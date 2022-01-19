Machine Gun Kelly reveals Megan Fox’s engagement ring has ‘thorns’ so it ‘hurts to take it off’

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed the engagement ring he gave Megan Fox has “thorns” so it “hurts” to take it off.

The couple announced their engagement last week, after almost two years of dating.

The musician specially designed Megan’s ring with British jeweller Stephen Webster, which features an emerald and diamond set on two magnetic bands of thorns.

During a new interview with Vogue magazine, the 31-year-old said he designed the ring so it would “hurt” to take off.

MGK said: “The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts… Love is pain!”

Megan announced their engagement last week by posting a video of the moment her beau proposed at a very sentimental location.

She captioned the post: “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.”

“Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.”

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood,” she added.

Their engagement came just months after Megan finalised her divorce from Brian Austin Green in October 2021.

The former couple have joint custody of their three children – Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5.

Brian confirmed their split in May 2020, after nearly 10 years of marriage.

Days after Brian announced their split, Megan went public with her new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

The couple met on the set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, which they filmed back in 2019.