Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox praised by staff after visiting popular attraction in Dublin

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were spotted at a popular Halloween attraction in Dublin over the weekend.

The couple were in town for the singer’s gig at the 3Arena on Sunday night, and did some sightseeing while they were in Ireland.

Alongside his band, MGK and Megan braved The Nightmare Realm, which opened on Friday at a new venue in the 130-year-old City Market on Mary’s Lane.

The group were treated to a guided tour of the scare attraction from The Nightmare Realm’s scream queen Molly Mayhem.

The husband and wife team behind the screams at The Nightmare Realm, Karl and Sylvia O’Connor, said they were delighted to welcome the couple.

Sylvia said, “I am a huge fan of the band and even had tickets to their concert on Sunday night, so I was so honoured that MGK wanted to come visit us.”

“It was such a highlight for us to host them privately. Colson, Megan and the entire band were so lovely and really enjoyed their time with us.”

“They couldn’t have been nicer people – it was a very special night for our entire team at the realm and a cracking opening weekend!”

The Nightmare Realm is open on selected nights until the 2nd of November.

Over the weekend, MGK and Megan were also spotted shopping in Dublin’s city centre.

The couple popped into luxury department store Brown Thomas, and browsed some vintage items at Nine Crows in Temple Bar.

