Lyra responds to speculation she secretly ‘married’ Hozier

Lyra has hilariously responded to speculation she secretly ‘married’ Hozier.

The Irish singers both attended Jett Desmond and Madeleine Daly-Devereux’s star-studded wedding at Adare Manor earlier this month, and sent fans into a frenzy when she posted a cute photo of them together.

Lyra captioned the post: “So I got to meet one of my icons @hozier 🤍 Not only is he the man who wrote one of the best songs EVER but he is the nicest most genuine soul 🤍.”

“They say ‘never meet your hero’s’ well I’m bloody delighted to have met mine 🤍,” the Cork native added. “The wedding of dreams and a memory of a lifetime 🤍”

On first glance, fans were convinced that Lyra and Hozier had gotten married, as Lyra’s green dress looked like a wedding gown in the black-and-white photo.

One fan commented: “I thought you had married Hozier there for a second😂Have to say you make a fab couple🤣🤣.”

Another wrote: “This looks like ye got married to each other which would make ye some power couple ❤️😍 x.”

Speaking on RTÉ 2fm this morning, Lyra said she couldn’t stop laughing over the speculation.

The 31-year-old explained that they share the same manager, Caroline Downey, and recalled telling Caroline about the comments she was getting online.

“I said ‘people actually think that I married Hozier!’ and she was like ‘noo’ and I was like ‘yeah!'”

Lyra continued: “It was a black tie event and I put it up in black-and-white and everyone was like ‘oh but you’re wearing a white dress’, and I was like I’m not wearing a white dress, it’s just the photo is in black-and-white, thats about it, the dress is green!”

Although the songstress agreed it would have been “best kept secret in the whole world”, she confirmed they’re definitely not husband and wife.

“His girlfriend’s probably listening being like ‘get away from my man,'” she joked.

While they didn’t walk down the aisle themselves, Lyra added: “I love him, I think I would marry him after meeting him.”

“I was already obsessed with him vocally, Take Me To Church is one of my favourite songs, and then I met him and I was like ‘you are genuinely so nice’. He’s so funny, and he’s so intelligent, I was just like you are literally the whole package.”

“He’s such a sound guy. Like literally he deserves all the success ever.”

Back in September last year, Lyra revealed she was dating a former Ireland rugby star.

She said: “I don’t normally talk about my personal life. I feel bad when someone asks me because I don’t want to deny I am in a relationship. That would be very unfair.”

“And if I was going out with someone in the limelight and they said they didn’t have a girlfriend, I would be like, ‘Well, now you bloody don’t – you’re dumped!’ It is only fair for me to say that I am seeing someone at the moment.”

“They were in the limelight and they played rugby for Ireland,” she teased, keeping the identity of her beau secret.

“He is huge, he makes me feel so skinny. I think to myself, ‘I don’t need to diet, I’m tiny’ and then I see myself beside normal sized people.”

Lyra said: “We met randomly on a night out, I was absolutely wasted. I was like ‘Well, you’re fine, aren’t you?’ and that was it!”

“I was dancing around the nightclub with a bottle of prosecco in hand and he knew I was the one for him.”