Lynne Spears ‘has mixed feelings’ about her daughter Britney’s conservatorship

Britney is calling for an end to her 13-year conservatorship

Lynne Spears has spoken out about her daughter Britney’s conservatorship.

During a landmark court hearing on June 23, Britney called for an end to her 13-year conservatorship, which she branded “abusive”.

The singer was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown back in 2008, putting her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie.

Speaking to The New Yorker about her daughter’s conservatorship, Lynne said: “I got mixed feelings about everything.”

“I don’t know what to think…It’s a lot of pain, a lot of worry. I’m good. I’m good at deflecting.”

The publication reported that Lynne “spoke in a whisper” and declined to answer detailed questions about the case.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

Britney’s conservatorship has been under review since 2019 after she accused her father Jamie of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.

In November last year, the songstress tried to have her father removed as her conservator, but her request was denied. Instead, a judge named wealth management firm the Bessemer Trust as co-conservator of her estate, alongside her father.

Bessemer Trust officially resigned as co-conservator of Britney’s estate last week. In their request to resign from the role, the firm said they believed Britney’s conservatorship was “voluntary”, before the singer publicly slammed the arrangement in court on June 23. It comes after Judge Brenda Penny denied Britney’s request to remove her father from her conservatorship.