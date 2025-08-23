Lyle Menendez also denied parole over the 1989 murder of both parents

Lyle Menendez has been denied parole over the 1989 murder of his parents, one day after his brother Erik’s bid was also rejected.

Both Menendez brothers were rejected for release after separate hearings before California’s parole board.

They became eligible for parole after a judge resentenced them in May.

JUST IN: Lyle Menendez receives same decision as brother Erik, a 3-year parole denial following marathon hearing. @ABC7 (Photo: CA Dept. Of Corrections and Rehabilitation) pic.twitter.com/T6V8VyU79t — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) August 23, 2025

Similar to his brother Erik, Lyle, 57, was told her can apply for parole again in three years, though the panel said that could be reduced to 18 months with good behaviour.

The parole panel, which was different to the one Erik faced on Thursday, said they found “that there are still signs” Lyle poses a risk to the public.

“We find your remorse is genuine,” parole commissioner Julie Garland told him in court.

“But despite all those outward positives, we see … you still struggle with anti-social personality traits like deception, minimisation and rule breaking that lie beneath that positive surface.”

“I’m profoundly sorry for who I was … for the harm that everyone has endured,” Lyle told the board.

“I will never be able to make up for the harm and grief I caused everyone in my family. I am so sorry to everyone, and I will be forever sorry.”

Lyle appeared virtually for the hearing from a San Diego prison, and it lasted over 10 hours.

The panel brought up his illicit phone use in prison, and noted that he pleaded guilty to a mobile phone violation as recently as March.

A risk assessment done before his hearing found that Lyle would face a “moderate risk” of violence if released, and noted he has anti-social traits, as well as traits of entitlement, deception, manipulation and issues with accepting consequences.

Taking this into account, commissioner Garland said “incarcerated people who break rules” are more likely to break rules in society.

“I would never call myself a model incarcerated person. I would say that I’m a good person, that I spent my time helping people. That I’m very open and accepting,” Lyle told the board. “I’m the guy that officers will come to to resolve conflicts.”

The parole denials shift some focus to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is considering a clemency petition for both brothers.

Clemency could mean a reduced sentence or even a pardon, but it would not overturn their convictions.

Legal analysts note the decision could carry political risks for Newsom, who is seen as a possible Democratic presidential candidate.

Separately, the Menendez brothers have requested a new trial, citing new evidence.

That motion is under review, though it faces strong opposition from the Los Angeles district attorney’s office.

Lyle and Erik Menendez, aged 21 and 18 at the time, shot and killed their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion back in 1989.

In 1996, after two trials, they were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The brothers have long claimed their violent actions stemmed from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents, José and Mary Louise ‘Kitty’ Menendez.

Their case garnered renewed interest last year, after Netflix released a true-crime series titled, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The Menendez brothers initially told police they found their parents dead, but later admitted to their killings – claiming it was retribution for the years of abuse they allegedly endured.

But when on trial, prosecutors insisted there was no evidence of any abuse, and claimed the brothers had killed their parents to inherit the family fortune.