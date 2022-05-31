Lucy Mecklenburgh welcomes second child with fiancé Ryan Thomas

Lucy Mecklenburgh has welcomed her second child with her fiancé Ryan Thomas.

The former TOWIE star took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to share the exciting news, posting a black-and-white photo of her baby girl.

She captioned the post: “💕”

Lucy and Ryan met back in 2017 on the TV show Survival Of The Fittest, and got engaged two years later while on a romantic Italian holiday.

The couple are also parents to a son named Roman, and Ryan is also the father of 11-year-old daughter Scarlett – who he shares with ex Tina O’Brien.

Lucy announced her pregnancy news in November, sharing a sweet photo of her and Roman holding their stomachs.

She captioned the post: “Here we go again 🥰❤️👶 @ryanthomas84.”