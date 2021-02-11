Lucy Kennedy reveals rescue puppy has helped improve her daughter’s stutter

The presenter admitted the pup has changed her life

Lucy Kennedy has revealed her rescue puppy has helped improve her daughter’s stutter.

The mother-of-three adopted an 11-week-old puppy from Milo’s Mission Rescue last month, named Riley.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the Irish TV presenter shared a snap of her daughter Jess playing with the pup.

She wrote: “Best Friends ❤️❤️ Jess has a stutter and we’re noticing it less since Riley arrived. #animalshelpconfidence.”

The 44-year-old asked her daughter: “What are you training her to do? To eat from a cup?”

Praising Riley, Lucy rubbed her beloved pet and said: “Is your sister annoying you? And you still don’t mind, you’re such a good girl.”

“This is just true friendship. Milo’s [Rescue Centre] she is very happy I swear!”

Last week, Lucy shared a sweet snap of Riley sleeping on her daughter’s lap, as she opened up about the “happiness and love” the puppy has brought into their lives.

She captioned the post: “Never underestimate True Love ❤️ … The happiness and love that our rescue pup Riley has brought to our family is way more than any of us expected.”

In another post of Riley cuddled up to her daughters Holly and Jessica, Lucy admitted her rescue pup has changed her life for the better.

“My three girls ❤️❤️❤️ It’s week two having Riley in our family and I am only now relaxing to be honest!!” she captioned the post.

“Using her crate if needed during the day when showering in peace or homeschooling/ working/ doing a wee and not panicking!!! I feel like I’m getting to know her better.”

Lucy also warned her followers: “I cannot stress this enough though. Be VERY, VERY sure that you are ready for a fury newborn because they are work.”

“We love her completely and utterly but I’ve laughed, cried, panicked… you name it!!! All emotions in the last 10 days and she was partially trained!!!!!”

“I will say though that if you ARE ready, a dog will change your life and your children’s lives for the better.”

“Our children have learnt patience, kindness, forgiveness and responsibility so far and they love it. They love having a fury sister to look after. I am in love with her. She is our best friend. #adoptdontshop.”

