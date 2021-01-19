Lucy Kennedy encourages her followers to consider adoption – after taking home rescue pup

The TV presenter is spreading the "adopt don't shop" message

Lucy Kennedy encourages her followers to consider adoption – after taking home...

Lucy Kennedy has encouraged her followers to consider adopting a dog, after taking home her new rescue pup.

The mother-of-three has adopted an 11-week-old puppy from Milo’s Mission Rescue, who they’ve named Riley.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the presenter shared a sweet photo of Riley settling into her new home.

Lucy captioned the post: “She’s here everybody!!!!!! Our little @milosmissionrescue rescue puppy RILEY (11 weeks).”

“We have been preparing for this day for over a year!!!!!”

“The adoption process is longer yes but it is the right way to do it in my opinion,” Lucy continued.

“We are all completely besotted with her. She is so special to us,” she added, alongside the hashtag #adoptdontshop.

Lucy announced her plans to adopt Riley last month.

At the time, the telly host posted a photo of her kissing their new pet on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Finally our time has come…. This is Riley, our little @milosmissionrescue rescue puppy. Her beautiful, brave mummy is Belle ❤️.”

“Our hearts are honestly bursting. We’ve waited a long time for this chance to give a rescue puppy a loving home.”

“We applied to adopt this time last year and now the stars have finally aligned. We are all so besotted with her.”

“We can’t wait to bring her home in January when she is happy and ready to leave her Mummy. I feel very emotional today and very, very lucky. #adoptdontshop,” she added.