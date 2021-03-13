Lucy Kennedy and Colm Hayes announce departure from Radio Nova

The pair started hosting the station's breakfast show back in 2018

Lucy Kennedy and Colm Hayes have announced their departure from Radio Nova in a major scheduling shake up.

From April 1st, the duo will host a brand new breakfast show on sister station Classic Hits.

Sharing the news on social media, Lucy tweeted: “We’re joining ⁦@ClassicHitsRdio on the 1st of April. New breakfast show.”

We’re joining ⁦@ClassicHitsRdio⁩ on the 1st of April. New breakfast show. 😁 pic.twitter.com/hQAJQ4t2Yd — Lucy Kennedy (@KennedyLucy) March 12, 2021

The scheduling shake-up will see PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe take over the breakfast slot on Radio Nova from April 1st.

Lucy and Colm started hosting their own show on Nova back in 2018, after they previously working together at RTÉ 2fm.

In a post shared on Instagram, the presenter reassured fans that the fun will continue over on Classic Hits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Kennedy (@lucykennedytv)



Sharing a throwback video of her, Colm and their colleague Clint Drieberg messing in the studio, Lucy wrote: “Happy memories from working in @radionova100 with @colmhayes and @clintdrieberg 😂😂😂😂.”

“However, we will continue the madness on @classichitsradio 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 starting April 1st.”