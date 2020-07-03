Lucy Hale breaks down in tears after her TV series is cancelled after just one season

Lucy Hale breaks down in tears after her TV series is cancelled...

Lucy Hale broke down in tears as she addressed her TV series Katy Keene being cancelled after just one season.

The actress played the lead character in the Riverdale spin-off series, but sadly the CW have announced that it won’t be returning for a second season.

Posting a video on Instagram, Lucy admitted that she’s heartbroken over the news.

The 31-year-old started the video by saying: “I have struggled all day with what I wanted to say about this or if I shouldn’t say anything or… nothing felt right.”

“I didn’t just want to post a picture or a caption because nothing would do justice to how I feel about Katy Keene or how I feel about the people involved with it.”

“Truly, one of the highlights of my life. Just such a joy from top to bottom,” she continued.

Lucy said she’s experienced shows being cancelled in the past, but this was a “bad one”.

She said: “It’s happened a few times to me and each time it’s just heartbreaking. It’s a job that has broken my heart numerous times. This is a bad one, it’ll take some time to get over but that’s not why I’m making this video.”

“Mainly I wanted to make this video so you could hear it straight from me so nothing is misconstrued. Long story short I am just grateful, I’m grateful for the role of a lifetime, what a blast.”

Lucy then thanked show co-creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi, before admitting she was “confused” as to why Katy Keene has been cancelled.

She said: “I’m so proud of what we made. I do believe it’s timeless. I think sometimes things just don’t work out and maybe it was just not the right time for it. I don’t know, I’m a little confused.”

“I just wanted you all to hear that the show’s not coming back and that sucks but I’ll hold my head high. And who knows what I’ll do next,” she added.

