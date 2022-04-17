Lucinda Strafford jets off on girls trip after splitting from Aaron Connolly

Lucinda Strafford has jetted off on a girls trip with her Love Island co-star Millie Court, after splitting from Aaron Connolly.

The reality stars flew over to Los Angeles earlier this week ahead of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, which kicked off on Friday.

Newly single Lucinda has been sharing snaps from the trip on TikTok and Instagram, and it looks like she is having a ball.

According to The Sun, the influencer split from her on-off Irish footballer beau Aaron earlier this month.

The pair reportedly got into an explosive argument after Lucinda confronted Aaron over her suspicions he was cheating on her, and police were called to his home after the “domestic disturbance”.

A source told the publication: “Their relationship had been toxic for some time before this. They broke up last year then wanted to give it another shot, but it just doesn’t look like it’s going to work.”

“Lucinda had a nice night out with her friends but later went to his place where things completely erupted. She’s had to put up with a lot during their relationship and she questioned him about him apparently cheating on her.”

“She kicked off and police were called. She needed calming down by cops.”

A neighbour added: “We saw police Sunday morning. They had to be let in because it’s a gated community. There was a bit of a commotion. A woman was shouting and police were called to try to calm it down.”