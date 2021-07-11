The pair both entered the villa as bombshells

Lucinda Strafford and Chuggs Wallis matched on dating app before Love Island

Lucinda Strafford and Chuggs Wallis matched on a dating app before signing up for Love Island 2021.

The pair both entered the villa late in the series as bombshells, with Chuggs getting dumped prior to Lucinda’s arrival.

Speaking to the boys after entering the villa, Lucinda revealed: “You know what, I actually matched Chuggs on a dating app.”

“I remember talking to him about bucket hats. Then this guy comes in and says ‘hi my name is Chuggs, I own a bucket hat company,’ and I thought I’d literally had this conversation with him.”

When asked if she ever purchased one of Chuggs’ bucket hats, the 21-year-old replied with a firm no, causing the boys to laugh hysterically.

Lucinda, who runs an online fashion boutique, has been getting close to Brad McClelland since entering the villa.

During Friday night’s episode, Lucinda admitted to Faye Winter that she “really regretted” kissing Brad so soon.

On tonight’s show, new boy Teddy Soares will enter the villa and go on a date with four of the girls, leading to a dramatic recoupling and one girl being dumped from the show.

Love Island continues tonight at 10pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.