The couple rekindled their romance after leaving the Love Island villa

Lucinda Strafford and Brad McClelland ‘involved in heated argument’ at nightclub

Lucinda Strafford and Brad McClelland were reportedly involved in a heated argument at a nightclub over the weekend.

The couple, who recently rekindled their romance after meeting on Love Island, were enjoying a night out together at Shooshh nightclub in Brighton when the alleged incident occurred.

According to The Sun, who published a video of the altercation, Brad got into a “bust-up” with another man who Lucinda reportedly “secretly invited to meet her in the VIP section”.

A source told the publication: “It got very ugly. Lucinda was playing with fire and has strong feelings for both lads.”

“The men didn’t fancy sharing and it got very heated. Trouble flared again outside when Lucinda and her other enthusiast left at the same time.”

A ‘friend’ of Lucinda added: “A man kept coming over and trying to talk to her in front of Brad. It got very annoying.”

Goss.ie have contacted Brad and Lucinda’s reps for comment.

Lucinda and Brad were happily coupled up on Love Island until a dramatic public vote meant they had to choose one of them to leave the villa.

Brad subsequently decided that he should be the one to go, letting Lucinda stay on the show longer.

The 21-year-old then pursued a romance with Aaron Francis, until they were dumped from the Island last week.

After leaving the villa, Lucinda said she “definitely wanted to continue things with Aaron”, but days later she confirmed their romance was over.

In an unsurprising turn of events, Lucinda then reunited with Brad, and the pair were spotted on a date in Brighton on Saturday night.

In photos published by The Sun, the couple held hands as they walked along the Brighton seafront.

It was Lucinda’s first day out of isolation since returning home from Mallorca, and the pair looked happier than ever.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.